$$$ Best Bets: One of the most historic rivalries in baseball $$$

5 hours 4 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, July 05 2024 Jul 5, 2024 July 05, 2024 2:01 PM July 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for MLB matchups, Copa América, the Euros and the WNBA! 

Friday

MLB:

Mets @ Pirates: No Run in First Inning

Rays @ Rangers: Rangers ML

Astros @ Twins: Astros ML

Copa América:

Venezuela vs. Canada: Venezuela to advance

WNBA:

Dream @ Wings: Wings -4.5

Sky @ Storm: Sky +10

Aces @ Sparks: o173 Total Points

Saturday

MLB:

Red Sox @ Yankees: Yankees -1.5

Angeles @ Cubs: Cubs ML

Orioles @ Athletics: Orioles -1.5

Copa América:

Colombia vs. Panama: Colombia -1.5

Uruguay vs Brazil: Brazil to advance

Euros 2024:

England vs. Switzerland: o2.5 Goals

Netherlands vs. Turkey: Netherlands -1.5

WNBA:

TBD

Sunday

MLB:

TBD

Copa América:

TBD

Euros 2024:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

