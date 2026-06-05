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$$$ Best Bets: NBA & Stanley Cup Finals in full swing!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!
Friday
NBA Finals:
Knicks @ Spurs: Spurs -6.5
Knicks @ Spurs: o214.5 Total Points
College Baseball:
USC @ UNC: UNC ML
Arkansas Little Rock @ Troy: Arkansas Little Rock +1.5
Ole Miss @ Auburn: Auburn ML
WNBA:
Sun @ Sky: Sun +6.5
Mercury @ Fire: Fire -2.5
Wings @ Sparks: Sparks +1.5
MLB:
Giants @ Cubs: Cubs ML
White Sox @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Orioles @ Blue Jays: u8.5 Total Runs
Pirates @ Braves: Braves ML
Athletics @ Astros: u9.5 Total Runs
Brewers @ Rockies: Brewers ML
Saturday
Trending News
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
Stanley Cup Finals:
TBD
Sunday
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
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