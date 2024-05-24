$$$ Best Bets: NBA and Stanley Cup Conference Finals! $$$

Hunter McCann has the best bets for NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and Stanley Cup Playoffs!

Friday

NBA:

Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves: Mavericks +6

MLB:

Braves @ Pirates: Braves -1.5

Dodgers @ Reds: Dodgers ML

Cubs @ Cardinals: Cubs -1.5

College Baseball:

Portland Pilots @ San Diego Toreros: San Diego ML

Mississippi State Bulldogs @ Tennessee Volunteers: Mississippi State +2.5

Michigan Wolverines @ Illinois Fighting Illini: u13.5 Total Runs

NHL:

Florida Panthers @ New York Rangers: Panthers ML

Saturday

NBA:

Celtics @ Pacers: Celtics -7

NHL:

Edmonton Oilers @ Dallas Stars: Stars ML

MLB:

College Baseball:

Sunday

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.