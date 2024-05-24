89°
$$$ Best Bets: NBA and Stanley Cup Conference Finals! $$$

1 hour 14 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, May 24 2024 May 24, 2024 May 24, 2024 4:33 PM May 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann
Hunter McCann has the best bets for NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and Stanley Cup Playoffs!

Friday

NBA:

Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves: Mavericks +6

MLB:

Braves @ Pirates: Braves -1.5

Dodgers @ Reds: Dodgers ML

Cubs @ Cardinals: Cubs -1.5

College Baseball:

Portland Pilots @ San Diego Toreros: San Diego ML

Mississippi State Bulldogs @ Tennessee Volunteers: Mississippi State +2.5

Michigan Wolverines @ Illinois Fighting Illini: u13.5 Total Runs

NHL:

Florida Panthers @ New York Rangers: Panthers ML

Saturday

NBA:

Celtics @ Pacers: Celtics -7

NHL:

Edmonton Oilers @ Dallas Stars: Stars ML

MLB:

Orioles @ White Sox: Orioles -1.5

Astros @ Athletics: Astros -1.5

Phillies @ Rockies: Phillies -1.5

College Baseball: 

TBD

Sunday

NBA:
TBD
 
MLB: 
TBD
 
College Baseball: 
TBD
NHL:
TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

