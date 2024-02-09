$$$ Best Bets for Super Bowl 58 $$$

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton have the best bets for the Super Bowl, as well as picks for the biggest college basketball NBA, and NHL matchups!

Friday

NBA:

Hornets @ Bucks: Bucks -14.0

Nuggets @ Kings: Kings -2.5

Pelicans @ Lakers: Pelicans -2.5

NHL:

Penguins @ Wild: Penguins ML

Rangers @ Blackhawks: Rangers -1.5

Oilers @ Ducks: Oilers -1.5

Saturday

College Basketball:

Alabama @ LSU: Alabama -6.5

Auburn @ Florida: Auburn -1.5

Gonzaga @ Kentucky: Gonzaga +4.5

Sunday

Super Bowl:

49ers vs Chiefs: Chiefs +2.5

Over/Under 47.5: Under 47.5 Total Points

Same Game Parlay (+701):

Isiah Pacheco o67.5 Rushing Yards

Christian McCaffery o4.5 Receptions

Travis Kelce o6.5 Receptions

Deebo Samuel u16.5 Rushing Yards

Novelty Bets:

Result of Coin Toss: Heads (-105)

Color of Gatorade Bath: Lime/Green/Yellow (+375)

Correct Final Score: Chiefs win 24-21 (+9500)

