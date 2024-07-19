78°
$$$ Best Bets: Dog days of summer! $$$

Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the MLB! 

Friday

MLB:

Diamondbacks @ Cubs: Cubs ML

Rays @ Yankees: Yankees -1.5

Mets @ Marlins: o7.5 Total Runs

Red Sox @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML

Angels @ Athletics: u8.5 Total Runs

Giants @ Rockies: Giants ML

Saturday

MLB:

TBD

Sunday

MLB:

TBD


For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

