$$$ Best Bets: Dog days of summer! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the MLB!
Friday
MLB:
Diamondbacks @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Rays @ Yankees: Yankees -1.5
Mets @ Marlins: o7.5 Total Runs
Red Sox @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML
Angels @ Athletics: u8.5 Total Runs
Giants @ Rockies: Giants ML
Saturday
MLB:
TBD
Sunday
MLB:
TBD
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
