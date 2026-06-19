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Indiana couple says foiled Baton Rouge adoption left them heartbroken and $30,000...
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Metro Council member Carolyn Coleman holds annual etiquette class
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BRPD: 5 juveniles shot in drive-by at Lobdell Boulevard apartment complex
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4 Lettsworth families evacuated after water enters homes; Pointe Coupee opens shelter,...
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One Tank Trip: Zip Nola