$$$ Best Bets: Angel in the Sky! $$$

1 hour 13 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, August 16 2024 Aug 16, 2024 August 16, 2024 5:11 PM August 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the MLB and WNBA!

Friday

MLB:

Nationals @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5

Mariners @ Pirates: No Run First Inning (W)

Red Sox @ Orioles: Orioles ML

Marlins @ Mets: Mets -1.5

White Sox: Astros: Astros -1.5

Padres @ Rockies: Padres ML

WNBA:

Storm @ Dream: u157.5

Mercury @ Fever: Fever -2.5

Sun @ Wings: Suns -5.5

Saturday

 

MLB:

Yankees @ Tigers: Yankees ML

Blue Jays @ Cubs: Cubs ML

Royals @ Reds: o9 Total Runs

Giants @ Athletics: Giants ML

White Sox @ Astros: Astros -1.5

Dodgers @ Cardinals: Dodgers -1.5

WNBA:

Lynx @ Mystic: Lynx -6.5

Liberty @ Aces: Liberty +2.5

Sky @ Sparks: Sky -1.5

Sunday

MLB:

TBD
WNBA:
TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

