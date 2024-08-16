Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Angel in the Sky! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the MLB and WNBA!
Friday
MLB:
Nationals @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5
Mariners @ Pirates: No Run First Inning (W)
Red Sox @ Orioles: Orioles ML
Marlins @ Mets: Mets -1.5
White Sox: Astros: Astros -1.5
Padres @ Rockies: Padres ML
WNBA:
Storm @ Dream: u157.5
Mercury @ Fever: Fever -2.5
Sun @ Wings: Suns -5.5
Saturday
MLB:
Yankees @ Tigers: Yankees ML
Blue Jays @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Royals @ Reds: o9 Total Runs
Giants @ Athletics: Giants ML
White Sox @ Astros: Astros -1.5
Dodgers @ Cardinals: Dodgers -1.5
WNBA:
Lynx @ Mystic: Lynx -6.5
Liberty @ Aces: Liberty +2.5
Sky @ Sparks: Sky -1.5
Sunday
MLB:
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
