$$$ Best Bets: A weekend full of footy! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for MLB matchups, Copa América, the Euros and the WNBA!
Friday
MLB:
Dodgers @ Tigers: Dodgers ML
Yankees @ Orioles: u9.5 Total Runs
Pirates @ White Sox: White Sox ML
WNBA:
Mercury @ Fever: Mercury -3
Aces @ Dream: u170 Total Points
Lynx @ Storm: Storm -6.5
Saturday
MLB:
Athletics @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5
Rockies @ Mets: Mets -1.5
Mariners @ Angels: Mariners ML
Copa América:
Canada vs. Uruguay: Uruguay -1.5
WNBA:
Liberty @ Sky: Sky +7.5
Sparks @ Wings: Wings -2.5
Sunday
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
Copa América:
Argentina vs. Colombia: Argentina to win in 90 minutes
Euros 2024:
Spain vs. England: Both teams to score
