Berwick 14-year-old jailed for allegedly strangling her mother

3 hours 9 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, December 01 2025 Dec 1, 2025 December 01, 2025 5:32 PM December 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BERWICK - A 14-year-old girl was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center after allegedly strangling her mother. 

The Berwick Police Department said the altercation happened on Nov. 26 at 1:40 p.m. along Trevino Street.

Police say the teenager was arrested and booked for domestic abuse by strangulation.

No more information was available. 

