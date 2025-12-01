Berwick 14-year-old jailed for allegedly strangling her mother

BERWICK - A 14-year-old girl was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center after allegedly strangling her mother.

The Berwick Police Department said the altercation happened on Nov. 26 at 1:40 p.m. along Trevino Street.

Police say the teenager was arrested and booked for domestic abuse by strangulation.

No more information was available.