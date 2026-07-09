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Ben Miles continues coaching legacy in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Ben Miles will start his coaching career in the same city that his grew up in and where his father would win a national title in the game.
The younger Miles is coaching at Southern as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator on a new staff for new Jaguar head coach Marshall Faulk.
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Ben is hoping to use his father Les' blueprint for relationship building to lay a foundation for future success both on the Bluff but also throughout his coaching career.
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Ben Miles continues coaching legacy in Baton Rouge