78°
Latest Weather Blog
Bayou Vista man arrested for rape, home invasion and solicitation of a prostitute
BAYOU VISTA - A Bayou Vista man was arrested for rape following an altercation on Sunday, officials said.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman called Sunday night, saying she had been raped by 45-year-old Troy Carnley.
Trending News
Deputies investigated and found evidence to arrest Carnley. He was booked early June 2 for first-degree rape, home invasion and solicitation of a prostitute. His bail has not been set.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hurricane Katrina: 20 years after the storm
-
Drainage ditch threatens home, owner waits for parish update
-
Baton Rouge's bishop says Pope Leo XIV's name is fitting, faces societal...
-
LSU could soon be able to directly pay its athletes pending a...
-
VIDEO: Escaped inmate Antoine Massey says he was 'let out,' pleads for...