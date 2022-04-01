76°
Bayou Sorrel Bridge reportedly struck by barge, shut down Friday

3 hours 54 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, April 01 2022 Apr 1, 2022 April 01, 2022 1:53 PM April 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - A pontoon-style bridge along LA 75 in Iberville Parish was shut down Friday after a barge reportedly ran into it.

The Iberville Parish Council put out a notice shortly before 1:30 p.m. saying that the Bayou Sorrel Bridge was locked in its open position after the vessel struck the bridge pilings. DOTD said a crew is currently working to repair the bridge.

The closure is reportedly adding 45 miles to drivers' commutes, according to DOTD.

DOTD said the bridge was also struck Thursday by another vessel.

This is a developing story. 

