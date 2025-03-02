70°
Latest Weather Blog
Bayou Paul Lane near Highway 30 temporarily closed, police say
ST. GABRIEL — Bayou Paul Lane at La. 30 is now temporarily closed at the railroad tracks, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department.
The cause of the closure has not been determined and there is no reopen date at this time.
Officials have advised travelers to take La. 74 onto La. 75 and then turn right as a detour.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Big Guys No Ties: Can pouring more money into NIL revive LSU...
-
Hundreds of weather forecasters fired in latest wave of DOGE cuts
-
Man arrested for homicide after one dead in Wednesday night shooting on...
-
Kenner man accused of multiple financial crimes arrested, booked in to Assumption...
-
Man found guilty for running a 'large drug operation' in Pointe Coupee...