Bayou Paul Lane near Highway 30 temporarily closed, police say

By: Frederick Quinn

ST. GABRIEL — Bayou Paul Lane at La. 30 is now temporarily closed at the railroad tracks, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department. 

The cause of the closure has not been determined and there is no reopen date at this time.

Officials have advised travelers to take La. 74 onto La. 75 and then turn right as a detour.

