Battle of the Broncos happening at Zachary High to kickoff high school playoffs

ZACHARY - The Zachary High School Broncos will take on the Sam Houston Broncos at 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

Zachary is currently ranked No. 3 in the 4-5A district.

Friday evening is the start of the 2024 playoff season.

2une In Tailgater Abigail Whitam and Stephen Hightower previewed the upcoming games this weekend.

To view the 2024 Division I non-select playoff bracket, click here.