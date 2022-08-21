Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge woman says city won't help with drainage issue
BATON ROUGE - A woman is worried her yard will be washed away. After multiple pleas with the city, she's been told it's not their problem.
A drainage canal behind her house is growing and eating away everything in it's path.
Melba Weiss has lived in her Kenilworth home for nearly 50 years. Lately, every time it rains she holds her breath.
"Please don't get any worse," said Weiss.
Each time the canal fills with water, it takes dirt, rocks and anything it's path along with it. Dirt fence along her backyard
"It's encrouching on my greenhouse now on the corner," she said. "And the nextdoor neighbors, they're all kind of panicked about the erosion."
Weiss said she is getting top-soil erosion and the dirt is flowing the direction of the ditch. City officials say this is a naturally occuring and the water is doing what it's suppose to do: drain.
Homeowners have the option to bring in top soil and gravel to help slow the process.
