Baton Rouge teenagers accused of stealing car, leading deputies on chase in St. John Parish

LAPLACE - Three Baton Rouge teenagers were arrested after allegedly stealing a car and leading deputies on a chase Saturday night.

According to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, a vehicle was reportedly carjacked in East Baton Rouge Parish around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Nearly 12 hours later, a St. John deputy spotted the stolen car in LaPlace near West Airline Highway.

When the deputy tried to stop the car, the driver took off down West Airline Highway to Highway 51. Deputies said the car was traveling nearly double the posted speed limit of 45 mph. The driver turned off onto a field, hit a chain link fence, jumped in and out of a ditch and crashed into a tree by Lake Pontchartrain Elementary.

Deputies said the three juveniles ran from the crash. Alvayanna Callahan, 17, was found near the school. Jamal Bradley, 18, was found about a mile away walking near a neighborhood. The third occupant, a 16-year-old girl who was not named, was found hiding in the bathroom of a restaurant.

Callahan and Bradley were arrested for illegal possession of stolen things. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the carjacking.