Baton Rouge Symphony Week concerts resume Sunday, Monday, Tuesday around city

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony this week is holding a number of events to kick off its 2024-25 season.

Free concerts are scheduled for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at various locations across town. The pop-up concerts, featuring small ensembles, are designed to introduce the symphony to new audiences.

The symphony's 2024-25 season opens Sept. 19 with Olga Kern featured in Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3.

For its kickoff week, concerts will be held at the Shaw Center Library at 1 p.m. Sunday, followed by a concert at the Louisiana Arts and Science Museum at 2 p.m.

Monday, the River Branch Library downtown will host a concert at noon.

Tuesday's shows will be at noon at the main library on Goodwood Boulevard and at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake hospital.

The symphony recently introduced a new executive director. Marshall Carby starts his new post next month. Most recently, he was assistant director of operations and production at the Omaha Symphony.