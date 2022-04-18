70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge shooting victim identified

6 years 7 months 1 day ago Wednesday, September 16 2015 Sep 16, 2015 September 16, 2015 10:13 AM September 16, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter Robinson, Trey Schmaltz, Russell Jones

BATON ROUGE - Police identified a man who was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Baton Rouge.

Cpl. L'Jean McKneely said 33-year-old Walter Houston was shot in the chest during a fight between two different groups of family members at 3322 Iroquois St.

A WBRZ crew on the scene reported seeing someone being detained in the back of a police car.

McKneely said Wednesday morning that the incident is still under investigation, and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days