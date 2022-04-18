Baton Rouge shooting victim identified

BATON ROUGE - Police identified a man who was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Baton Rouge.

Cpl. L'Jean McKneely said 33-year-old Walter Houston was shot in the chest during a fight between two different groups of family members at 3322 Iroquois St.

A WBRZ crew on the scene reported seeing someone being detained in the back of a police car.

Watched as EMS crew examined this person..@BRPD have him detained in the back of a patrol car, following murder. pic.twitter.com/8fsTKWp9mB — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) September 16, 2015

McKneely said Wednesday morning that the incident is still under investigation, and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.