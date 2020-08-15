84°
Baton Rouge Police say incident on Kentucky Street was not a stabbing
BATON ROUGE - Police originally said a person had been stabbed Tuesday (August 11) morning, in Old South Baton Rouge, but later sent an update on the situation, saying it did not involve a stabbing.
Shortly before 9 a.m., Baton Rouge Police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Kentucky Street in response to an incident that left one person injured.
Later that evening, the Police Department told WBRZ the incident was not a stabbing. Police explained that someone hit another person with an object, leaving them with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said no arrests were made.
