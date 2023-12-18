Baton Rouge police officer resuscitates 1-year-old at event over the weekend

BATON ROUGE - Over the weekend, a police officer had an opportunity to save a young life when a child stopped breathing.

A post shared by the Baton Rouge Police Department claims that while waiting in line to receive toys at an event with the Montrell Jackson Foundation on Saturday, a mother started screaming, saying her child had stopped breathing.

Sergeant Walter Griffen got to the mother in time and brought the child inside to perform CPR. The post said Griffen was able to save the child's life.

"Thank you Sgt. Griffen for being in the right place at the right time," Trenisha Jackson said on Facebook. "God is good!"