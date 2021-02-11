52°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge police looking for missing 13-year-old
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a boy who's been missing for the past three days.
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Yousan Caceres, 13, was last seen Tuesday evening in the area of Victoria Drive near Airline Highway.
Caceres is described as being 4'5" and weighing around 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a brown shirt with black pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact BRPD at 225-389-2000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Brian Thomas signs with LSU
-
Southern Lady Jags down Grambling 70-63
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class