Baton Rouge Police Department warns of police impersonator scam

BATON ROUGE - Local police are warning residents of a scam circulating in and around the capital area.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, victims are receiving suspicious calls from people claiming to be members of the BRPD. They are using BRPD phone numbers and officer names in attempts to have victims send them money and stop the issuing of an arrest warrant.

The BRPD is investigating these calls.

Anyone with information about the scammer or scammers is encouraged to call BRPD at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.