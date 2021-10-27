79°
Baton Rouge officials address rising death rate in Wednesday news conference

2 hours 9 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, October 27 2021 Oct 27, 2021 October 27, 2021 9:09 AM October 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - As death rates in the capital area increase, officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office are addressing the public with the latest statistics and information related to how local leaders are handling the concerning numbers.

EBRP Coroner, Dr. William "Beau" Clark will lead the Wednesday event at 9 a.m., and present data related to 2021's overdose and homicide data. 
