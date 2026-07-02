Baton Rouge mother arrested after 14-month-old hospitalized with 0.305% blood-alcohol content

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge mother was arrested Thursday for second-degree cruelty to juveniles after her 14-month-old child was brought into a hospital with a blood-alcohol content of 0.305%, officials said.

According to an arrest warrant, Genesis Harrell, 27, called 911 on May 18 after her child went limp when she tried to pick him up. The warrant said the child was brought to the hospital, where initial blood testing revealed he had a blood-alcohol content of approximately 0.305%. The legal blood-alcohol content for an adult is 0.08%

The child was reportedly diagnosed with alcohol intoxication, and suffered acute respiratory failure, hypoxia and hypercapnia—a condition where there is a high level of carbon dioxide in the bloodstream. Medical officials said without medical intervention, the victim was at risk of progressing to respiratory arrest, brain injury or death.

Harrell told officials she was inside during the incident and that there was alcohol in the residence, but it was inaccessible to the victim. Police said that Harrell did not explain how the child had a blood-alcohol content of approximately 0.305%.

When asked to determine the type and location of the alcohol, who last handled it, the nature of Harrell's supervision, the victim's movements and activities during the incident and how the child obtained the life-threatening quantity of alcohol, Harrell declined to speak with the police.