Baton Rouge Metro Airport without water due to line break, flights not affected

2 hours 50 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, June 20 2025 Jun 20, 2025 June 20, 2025 1:50 PM June 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - A broken main water line at Baton Rouge Metro Airport left the facility without water Friday, but has not affected flights.

The water line is under the main floor of the airport. Without water, neither air conditioning nor sewer systems can function, said Bill Profita, who heads the airport commission.

Portable toilets and air conditioners are being set up for travelers, and staff is handing out cold bottled water.

Profita said the water interruption doesn't create a safety hazard because the airport's fire trucks carry their own water supply.

Planes stopping at the airport don't need access to water, he said.

