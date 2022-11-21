Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man sentenced on federal dog fighting conviction
BATON ROUGE - A local man received a 1-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in a federal animal cruelty case.
Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, 35, had pleaded guilty in July to an Animal Welfare Act count stemming from the possession of 17 dogs for use in a fighting operation.
His sentence concludes an investigation that dates to 2017, when agents learned of the dog fighting ring. They searched Singleton's home and found 17 "pitbull-type dogs" restrained with heavy chails and weighted collars or kept in primitive cages. Many showed scars or fresh wounds, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
“Blood sports, like dogfighting, are federal crimes,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “To set animals against each other for entertainment is cruel and unjust. Anyone who commits these acts should expect to be caught and to serve time in prison.”
Trending News
Multiple federal and state agencies were involved in the investigation, which involved use of court-authorized wiretaps to identify additional suspects and understand the scope of the operation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Grand jury indicts Plaquemine police chief accused of trying to...
-
Retired BRPD officer and DOTD worker honored with memorial at diner he...
-
Community fridge asking for donations ahead of the holiday season
-
One person killed, one arrested in fatal drive-by on South Choctaw Drive;...
-
DOTD worker, retired BRPD officer, stabbed to death on I-10 Sunday morning;...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...