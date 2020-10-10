Baton Rouge man killed in crash on Airline Highway Friday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Airline Highway.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating the scene of the crash around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.

Authorities say 75-year-old James Bobbitt attempted to enter the southbound lanes of Airline Highway from a private driveway in a 2019 Toyota Rav4. Simultaneously, a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on Airline. Officials say Bobbitt failed to yield and made a left turn into the path of the Mercury, causing it to crash into the Toyota's driver's side door.

Bobbitt sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Mercury was also injured and transported to a local hospital, but the injuries were not severe, authorities report.

Officials are unsure if the drivers were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Toxicology samples were also obtained from both drivers for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.