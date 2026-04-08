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Baton Rouge man arrested on child sex abuse charges after allegedly meeting 13-year-old at park
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested for allegedly exchanging nude photos and meeting up with a 13-year-old girl.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Raymond Bailey, 20, had been messaging the girl on Snapchat and TikTok since mid-February.
According to court documents, Bailey told deputies that he and the girl met up at the Maplewood Drive Park at least three times, but never actually had sex.
He also told deputies that the girl told him she was 18, and he only learned her real age after he posted a picture of them together on his TikTok page, the affidavit says.
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Bailey was arrested April 5 on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and child sexual abuse materials.
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