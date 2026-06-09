Baton Rouge man arrested on assault charges after being pulled over by Assumption Parish deputies

PAINCOURTVILLE — A Baton Rouge man pulled over during a traffic stop was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by Assumption Parish deputies.

On Friday, 28-year-old Bryant Tunson was pulled over along La. 308 near Paincourtville. Deputies said that Tunson did not produce insurance information when asked, resulting in a wrecker being called to tow Tunson's car.

Tunson was then asked if there were any guns in the car, to which he said no. Tunson was then escorted back to his car to retrieve personal items, at which point he pulled out a handgun.

Deputies said they took control of the gun and arrested Tunson on two counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000.