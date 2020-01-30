Baton Rouge man and family trapped overseas due to coronavirus precautions

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man and his family are unable to return home from China due to precautions related to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Patrick Stockstill is originally from Baton Rouge, but later relocated to Rhode Island.

He and his family traveled to China to celebrate the Chinese New Year and now find themselves unable to leave.

This year, New Year's celebrations in the Asian country were muted as the outbreak of coronavirus killed 40 people and infected over two thousand citizens.

Now, in an effort to limit the spread of the virus, Chinese officials have issued a travel ban.

Stockstill told reporters, "We're kind of just staying inside. If we do go outside, we are using masks."

The virus has put at least 11 million people on lockdown.

Stockstill said, "My biggest concern for my three-month-old is his developing immune system now before we came here. He had his booster shots, that was really important to me before we traveled abroad, that he had these booster shots."

So, the Stockstill family continues to patiently wait to find out when they can safely return to the U.S.