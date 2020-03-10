Baton Rouge hospitals readying for possible coronavirus cases

BATON ROUGE - Hospitals in Baton Rouge are preparing for coronavirus to turn up in the capital area.

Since the first three presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus were identified in the New Orleans area this week, local hospitals including Our Lady of the Lake are ready.

"We have in our hospital, and in our clinics, developed processes so that a patient who we think might have the novel coronavirus gets tested so we have a plan on how that works," Doctor Steven Grimillion said.

At Our Lady of the Lake hospital, they have designated isolation rooms for patients. These rooms are maintained at a low pressure to keep the virus from spreading.

"Depending on whether we think they need to be admitted, we'll admit them to a negative pressure room and personnel who are taking care of those patients are well versed in how to take care of them wearing the PPE."

The symptoms of the novel coronavirus and the flu are very similar.

Dr. Gremillion says the staff has to rely on travel history to distinguish the difference.

"Did they travel to one of those countries? Have they been exposed to a patient who's traveled to one of those countries? Those are the questions we ask."

Health officials say the risk for person-to-person transmission in Louisiana is low for now. But if you're going to be exposed to crowds, use common sense.

"When you're in a large crowd, it's hard to have social distance. It's hard to not be close to somebody. If that person has the novel coronavirus and you're close, you have a chance of catching it."

Governor John Bel Edwards says with more tests being done he expects additional cases to show up soon.