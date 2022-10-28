68°
Baton Rouge home burned in early-morning fire Friday
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found flames spewing from the roof of a home early Friday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maryland Street. Two residents escaped the flames before firefighters arrived.
The department said no one was seriously hurt, but the people living there were displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though the department does not suspect anything criminal at this time.
