Baton Rouge home burned down, ruptured gas line caused flames to intensify

BATON ROUGE - A home in Baton Rouge was burned down, and investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire.

Baton Rouge Fire Department said units responded to a home on Jessamine Avenue around 7:30 p.m., and it took crews nearly 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

Investigators said a ruptured gas line behind the house caused the flames to intensify. Firefighters were able to turn the gas off and contain the blaze in the home.

Fire officials said one person was living in the home, but they were able to make it out of the building unharmed.

No more details were immediately available.