86°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge furniture store invites truck drivers to participate in Food Truck Fridays
BATON ROUGE - Floor & Decor on Professional Boulevard is starting Food Truck Fridays, a way to gather people and food truck drivers together to start summer off right.
The first Food Truck Friday will be held on June 20 at the furniture store on 10021 Professional Boulevard.
Flood & Decor says its goal is to connect the community and uplift small businesses, which is why there will be no booth or participation fee.
Trending News
Food truck drivers interested in participating can contact store management Kevin Lewis Jr. at (225) 326-3696.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Livingston first responders rescue kitten from storm drain
-
Zachary Police seeking information on missing 81-year-old
-
2une In Previews: Live Well Baton Rouge offering free health screenings
-
Former Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden has died, sources confirm
Sports Video
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships
-
U-High baseball eyes another state title
-
LSU softball gearing up for Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU baseball with a big weekend, rise in the polls