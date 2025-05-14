86°
Baton Rouge furniture store invites truck drivers to participate in Food Truck Fridays

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Floor & Decor on Professional Boulevard is starting Food Truck Fridays, a way to gather people and food truck drivers together to start summer off right. 

The first Food Truck Friday will be held on June 20 at the furniture store on 10021 Professional Boulevard. 

Flood & Decor says its goal is to connect the community and uplift small businesses, which is why there will be no booth or participation fee. 

Food truck drivers interested in participating can contact store management Kevin Lewis Jr. at (225) 326-3696. 

