Baton Rouge Fire vehicle catches fire after wreck in Central
CENTRAL — After a wreck, a Baton Rouge Fire Department vehicle caught fire Tuesday morning in Central after a two-car crash, closing Old Sullivan Thruway and Greenwell Springs Road for about an hour.
Central Police and Central Fire responded to the scene around 11:10 a.m. to find the Baton Rouge Fire vehicle up in flames after a traffic crash. By noon, the blockage was cleared.
According to BRFD, the driver of the fire vehicle is fine. A person in the other vehicle was brought to a nearby hospital by East Baton Rouge EMS with minor injuries, Central Police said.
BRFD thanked Central Fire, Central Police, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and EBR EMS for their quick response.
