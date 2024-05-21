89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Fire vehicle catches fire after wreck in Central

3 hours 34 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, May 21 2024 May 21, 2024 May 21, 2024 12:54 PM May 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — After a wreck, a Baton Rouge Fire Department vehicle caught fire Tuesday morning in Central after a two-car crash, closing Old Sullivan Thruway and Greenwell Springs Road for about an hour.

Central Police and Central Fire responded to the scene around 11:10 a.m. to find the Baton Rouge Fire vehicle up in flames after a traffic crash. By noon, the blockage was cleared.

According to BRFD, the driver of the fire vehicle is fine. A person in the other vehicle was brought to a nearby hospital by East Baton Rouge EMS with minor injuries, Central Police said.

Trending News

BRFD thanked Central Fire, Central Police, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and EBR EMS for their quick response.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days