Baton Rouge Fire officials investigate possible arson on Robbie Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A vacant duplex structure caught fire Wednesday night and Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) say the blaze may have been intentionally set.

It was around 9 p.m. Wednesday when firefighters rushed to 12363 Robbie Avenue where they found fire damage to the building's roof and front.

Officials say the fire is believed to have begun in the front of the structure and before fire fighters arrived had extended through the roof in the front of the structure.

The rest of this side sustained significant smoke damage while the second side of the duplex sustained minor smoke damage.

As previously mentioned, it was determined that the blaze may be the work of an arsonist, though an investigation is still underway as of Thursday morning.

No one was injured during the incident, but damages amounted to $40,000.

Anyone with any information related to this fire is urged to contact Crimestoppers or BRFD Fire Investigations Division at (225) 354-1419.