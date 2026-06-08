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Baton Rouge Fire Department respond to house fire on Byron Street; BRFD investigating as arson
BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on Byron Street, just before 10 p.m. Sunday night.
The fire was coming from a detached garage in the back of the house.
Fire officials said the fire was intentionally set.
The house caught fire on April 20th, 2026 because of an electrical wiring issue.
No injuries were reported.
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