Baton Rouge filmmaker premieres anti-gun violence movie, hopes to make difference in community

BATON ROUGE- It's a story told too often: teenagers in jail after someone was shot and killed, gun violence traumatizing the community, families grieving loved ones who died too soon.

"We're facing a problem, but it's not unique to us, there's a problem with these types of things," Scott Sullivan, filmmaker and CEO of Sulliscope, said.

That's why Sullivan partnered up with District Attorney Hillar Moore to create an anti-gun violence movie called Chances. The 90-minute film follows Kevin, a teenager, who enters a new therapy program to avoid jail time.

"It's sort of a coming of age drama that deals with gun violence and gang culture, the trauma that is involved in the aftermath of those things," Sullivan said.

Sullivan says he and Moore created the movie hoping to change someone's mindset.

"The point of this is far from being entertainment. The way it's written is, it's meant to be paused at certain sections and so people can talk about things, reflect on them. More importantly, take action," Sullivan said.

Moore may use the film in the future for a new gun diversion program.

The premiere on Saturday night sold out. Sullivan hopes to show it again next weekend, and for it to be on streaming services.

Watch the trailer here.