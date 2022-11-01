Baton Rouge family asking for help after dog was stolen during break-in

BATON ROUGE- Surveillance video from Tykoboom Hill shows a man inside her home stealing many items including her pet dog.

"I never would have thought that my home would have been entered by criminals," Hill said.

Hill lives in a quiet neighborhood in Baton Rouge, and has been there for almost 16 years. She never once had to deal with a burglary or any crime where she lives, but that changed Friday morning after she left for work as video shows a man in her house.

"They've taken my sons PlayStation-4, my daughters Nintendo Switch, a 30-inch television," Hill said.

They also took Apple Watches and cell phones.

But what the thieves took that hurts the family the most is their pet dog, who Hill says is like a family member.

"Taking property like gaming systems and TV's, those things are replaceable. But our pet that is a part of our family is not replaceable," Hill said.

Hill told WBRZ the thieves hopped a fence near the side of her home and entered the house through her daughter's bedroom window.

Hill's family feels heartbroken. Her daughter has been unable to sleep in her bedroom since the break-in and was hurt when she heard the news.

"She immediately started crying," Hill said.

Hill told WBRZ, even though many items were taken from her house, she just hopes her dog is returned home.

"If they can just return my pet, if they just leave him on the doorstep or leave him in the back yard I would appreciate it, I wouldn't even ask a question. Just bring my dog home," Hill said.

Hill has added more security to her house since the break-in.