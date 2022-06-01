Baton Rouge Diocese helping provide free meals for capital area students

Wednesday, June 01 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Kalista Mitrisin

BATON ROUGE - Through the Child Nutrition Program, the Baton Rouge Diocese and local partners are starting to distribute free meals for students 18 and younger.

Running from now through June 24, members will meet at different locations throughout the capital city during the hours of 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. to distribute those meals.

Available through pick-up options, guardians are welcome to drive up to the distribution area or walk up. Running on a first-come, first-served basis, more than 1,000 boxes are prepared for distribution every day.

Manager of City Hope, Stephen Hightower, has partnered with the program's director, Lynda Carville, to provide students with a weeks worth of balanced diets. The boxes include five breakfasts and lunches. Students will also get fresh produce and a gallon of milk. 

If a student is not present during the time of pick-up, they will be asked to fill out a form upon arrival. The form can also be found on the program's website

