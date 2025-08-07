Baton Rouge construction firm announces near $2 million Livingston paint and blasting shop

LIVINGSTON - A Baton Rouge construction firm announced a near $2 million expansion in Livingston Parish in a statement with Louisiana Economic Development Thursday.

PALA Interstate, a firm specializing in metal fabrication headquartered in Baton Rouge, said they would build a new paint and blasting shop alongside expanding operations at another Livingston Parish facility.

The company is expected to create 14 direct new jobs and result in a total of 75 potential new jobs in the capital region. They are expected to begin construction in the late summer and complete the project in the first half of 2026.