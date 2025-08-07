83°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge construction firm announces near $2 million Livingston paint and blasting shop
LIVINGSTON - A Baton Rouge construction firm announced a near $2 million expansion in Livingston Parish in a statement with Louisiana Economic Development Thursday.
PALA Interstate, a firm specializing in metal fabrication headquartered in Baton Rouge, said they would build a new paint and blasting shop alongside expanding operations at another Livingston Parish facility.
Trending News
The company is expected to create 14 direct new jobs and result in a total of 75 potential new jobs in the capital region. They are expected to begin construction in the late summer and complete the project in the first half of 2026.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Football Opponent Preview: Southeastern Lions
-
BRPD: Man arrested for shooting, killing man outside AM Mart on Highland...
-
Livingston Parish Public Schools excited for school year with new upgrades
-
Baton Rouge veterans reflect on sacrifice this Purple Heart Day
-
Deputies investigating fatal shooting of Paulina teenager in St. James Parish