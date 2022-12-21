Baton Rouge Constable's Office gives away hundreds of toys for Christmas

BATON ROUGE - It's the season of giving, and the Baton Rouge Constable's Office is wasting no time to make sure all the children have something under their tree this Christmas.

The fourth annual Toy Giveaway kicked off at noon right outside Lillie's Kitchen. Hundreds of toys such as dolls, bikes, racecars, and games were given out to families. Food was also provided.

Santa himself made an appearance, bringing in all the Christmas cheer.

Constable Terrica Williams says it's always a joy to see the kids' faces every year when they pick out their toys.

There will be another toy giveaway Thursday, December 22 at the Leo S. Butler Center on East Washington Street starting at noon.