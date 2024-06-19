Baton Rouge celebrates Juneteenth with Unity Festival

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge will celebrate Juneteenth on Wednesday evening with a Unity Festival at The Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard.

The festival will have live entertainment, food trucks and creative activities like character art.

"It is important for us to be involved, be a part because it is essentially our work. We are responsible for cultivating the entire creative sector throughout our city and our 11 parish region. Finding a way to curate and cultivate a playlist that is diverse and board reflects our community is really a joy for us," Luke St. John McKnight from the Baton Rouge Arts Council says.

The festival is free to the public with performances by Michael Foster Project and Universal Language.

It runs from 5 to 8 p.m.