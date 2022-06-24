Baton Rouge Catholic Bishop releases statement on Roe ruling

BATON ROUGE - The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese in Baton Rouge has released a statement regarding the Roe ruling allowing Louisiana to ban abortion.

Read the statement here:

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

Today the Supreme Court has decided that access to abortion is not a constitutionally protected right. This will thankfully provide a renewed defense for the right to life of the unborn who have been defenseless for half a century due to the court’s previous Roe v. Wade ruling.

It is my hope that this decision will provide our states’ governments legal framework, motivation, and momentum to pass laws and create services to protect and support both the life of the mother in need and the life of the innocent unborn child.

I thank all people of good will who have prayed and worked tirelessly to uphold the dignity of all human life, and I invite all to join me in prayer for peace and renewed commitment to healing those in need.

As a Diocese we will continue to focus on maintaining and expanding social services that provide support to all women who are faced with unexpected pregnancies and who need accompaniment. Our Office of Life, Peace, and Justice will continue to be responsible for developing and maintaining programs that promote and protect the most vulnerable among us. These resources will be added to our diocesan website (https://diobr.org/life-peace-justice) as they become available. We will also continue to advocate for the healing of wounds and divisions while promoting dialogue to seek the conversion of hearts and minds.

We mark this historic day not only as an ending but rather the beginning of building a robust culture of life!

Hope in the Lord!

Most Reverend Michael G. Duca

Bishop of Baton Rouge