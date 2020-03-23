Baton Rouge Army recruiting offices to remain open via internet and phone

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Army recruiting office is closing its doors in accord with the governor's statewide stay-at-home directive due to the virus pandemic, but the office will continue to offer services via the internet and telephone in the coming weeks.

"We are open for business," Capt. Travis Kelly, Baton Rouge Army Recruiting Company commander, said. "The Army has the technical capabilities to work and recruit anywhere. Our recruiters are virtually available to help you find your next career, and they are just a phone call or click away".

There are over 150 career paths, up to $40,000 signing bonuses, money for education, free healthcare and more benefits available to you through service in the U.S. Army or U.S. Army Reserve.

