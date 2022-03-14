Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games

LAKE CHARLES - Baton Rouge was well-represented in the high school basketball state championships in Lake Charles.

Madison Prep brought home their ninth state title, beating Wossman 57-38 in 3A. The Chargers were led by Dez’mond Perkins, who scored a game-high of 21 points and was the game's MVP.

Port Allen won their third straight 2A state title, defeating Amite 67-49. Elliot McQuillen scored a game-high of 25 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to win the MVP for the Pels.

And the Zachary Broncos dominated Northshore 84-53, making back-to-back 5A state titles. Jalen Bolden, who was the game's MVP, led four double-figure scorers with a game-high of 23 points.