Baton Rouge animal shelter gets $150K grant through Petco nonprofit

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A capital area animal rescue is getting thousands of dollars from Petco's charity to help support its life-saving work.

The Companion Animal Alliance announced Tuesday that it received a $150,000 grant through Petco Love, a nonprofit organization that provides funding to shelters around the country.

The foundation has invested $330 million into animal shelters nationwide since the charity's formation in 1999.

CAA, located just off River Road on LSU's campus, has been in operation since 2010. The shelter says it has helped quadruple the save rate for East Baton Rouge and cares for more than 9,000 animals annually.