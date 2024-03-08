73°
Latest Weather Blog
Baseball: Southern game against Alabama State postponed to Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Southern's home baseball game against Alabama State scheduled for Friday has been moved to Saturday.
The Jaguars (3-7) and Hornets will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first pitch at 3 p.m. at Lee-Hines Field. The second game will follow the completion of the first.
Southern and Alabama State will finish a three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2024 Cajun Classic attracts worldwide wheelchair tennis athletes
-
Biden uses feisty State of the Union to contrast with Trump, sell...
-
Holi Fest set to color the streets of Baton Rouge Saturday
-
Kids learn gun safety as Louisiana 4-H Club holds regional shooting sports...
-
Central Police arrest woman on vehicular homicide; syringe found in car after...