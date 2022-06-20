Latest Weather Blog
Barge parking lot? Hudson River plan draws ire of residents
Trending News
KINGSTON, N.Y. - A group of citizens, lawmakers and environmentalists is fighting a proposal to establish more than 40 commercial anchorages at 10 locations along a 70-mile stretch of the Hudson River running north from New York City.
Shipping industry officials say they need safe places to anchor, sometimes for days, barges hauling North Dakota crude oil to East Coast refineries and export terminals.
But some environmental groups suspect the anchorages will be used to store oil until prices recover from the current glut of oil. Residents say moored barges mar the beauty and quiet of the river.
The industry asked the Coast Guard to officially designate the sites residents complained to the agency about barges parking at unauthorized spots. The complaints led the agency to threaten fines for anchoring outside federally designated sites last fall.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Second fish kill in Baton Rouge in less than a week
-
River Road African American Museum commemorates enslaved fathers during Juneteenth
-
Folks keeping their cool in near record heat
-
Juneteenth celebrations kicking off early in East and West Baton Rouge parishes
-
Violent teens likely to be moved to shuttered EBR facility after taking...
Sports Video
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer