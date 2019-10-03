80°
Bar donates $15k in bills taken from wall for Bahamas storm victims

Thursday, October 03 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Siesta Key Oyster Bar
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - Staff members at a Florida bar have pulled nearly $15,000 in bills from the walls to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
  
The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that Siesta Key Oyster Bar, which is known for its dollar bill decorations, has been collecting the money since the massive storm hit the Bahamas last month. Customers have been stapling bills to the walls for years.
  
SKOB, as it’s known to locals, also teamed up with three other local businesses, Daiquiri Deck, 3.14 Pi Craft Beer & Spirits and Gilligan’s Island Bar, to raise about $10,000 this past weekend. Attendees paid a $20 fee to see musicians play and get a free drink at each location. T-shirts were also sold for $20, with the event’s proceeds going to Bahamas Red Cross.
  
